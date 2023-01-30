Mildred Jean Dillingham Sparks, 92, of Edmonton, passed away peacefully at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on June 25, 1930 in the Egypt Community of Adair County, which at that time was known as the Absher Community, to the late Robert O. and Flora Morris Dillingham. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William Penick ‘Billy’ Sparks.

Mrs. Sparks was a member of the Edmonton United Methodist Church and over the years served on many committees within the church. She was a graduate of Columbia High School and then attended Lindsey Wilson College and continued her education at Western Kentucky University in Elementary Educational and achieved a Master’s in Counseling with an emphasis in Administration.

Mrs. Sparks began her teaching career in Edmonton as a fourth-grade teacher at Edmonton Elementary, where she became a favorite teacher of many students. She then moved to the new elementary school as a counselor and later became a counselor at Metcalfe County High School before retiring and leaving a legacy.

At the age of 92 she was able to live in her own home until her death, having numerous caregivers that will forever be in the family’s hearts.

Survivors include two children, Patricia L. ‘Patti’ Antle (Dan) of Columbia and William Richard ‘Rick’ Sparks of Edmonton; grandchildren, Daniel L. Antle, Jordan C. Antle (Brandi) and William B. ‘Ben’ Antle (Claudia); great-grandchildren, Santiago and Samantha Guerrero and Cami and Madi Traylor; a brother, Robert L. Dillingham (Evelyn); a niece and nephew Randee Norris and Robby Dillingham; a grand-dog Kennedy; a special friend, Cricket Gilpin and several other friends and relatives.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Dillingham (Evelyn) and Joe Dillingham (Judy) and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carter and Mary Sparks.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Edmonton United Methodist Church with entombment in Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.