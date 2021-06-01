Miller arrested on two indictments

Adair County Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Miller May 27 after a short foot pursuit.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies Chandler Staten and Chris Tweedy observed Miller on Burkesville Street and attempted to make contact as Miller had two outstanding circuit court indictments for his arrest. Miller attempted to flee; but was soon taken into custody.

Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found in his possession during an ensuing search.

Miller was lodged in the Adair County Jail on charges of fleeing and evading police, second degree; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, circuit court indictment, and probation and parole warrant.