Mimi (Rosemarie) Bairstow, age 87, of Glensfork, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away suddenly May 13, 2021 due to accidental injuries. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry Bairstow Jr and Rosemarie (Horky) Bairstow, a sister Nancy (Roger) Blackport, and brother Harry “Budd” (Joan) Bairstow III.

She is survived by her adoring nephews and nieces: Greg (Stephanie) Blackport, Bob (Katie) Blackport, Mike Blackport, of whom she was like a mother to. Jeff (Katie) Bairstow, Susan (Roger) Hebden, Laura (Trey) Smith, and Cynthia (Paul) Lappas.

Mimi was a graduate of New Trier High School and Michigan State University. She was an accountant for Morton Salt in Chicago, for a short time worked part-time for her dear lifelong friend Robert Smith before retiring to Kentucky where she enjoyed her farm, gardening and many animals.

Mimi was extremely friendly, outgoing and strong willed. Her wit, energy, listening skills and smile made her memorable and an inspiration too many. In addition to her many hobbies and clubs she participated in, she also volunteered at the Adair County Food Pantry. She will be dearly missed by many friends.

The out-of-state family is incredibly appreciative of her friends in Kentucky who have helped her and her animals through the years. Cremation has taken place through Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home of Columbia, with a family celebration of life to be held at a later date in Chicago.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Adair County Food Pantry or the Green River Animal Shelter.