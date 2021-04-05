Mitchell Bault, 62, of Cane Valley, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 4, 1959, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, to the late Leonard and Ernestine Grant Bault. Mitchell retired from the Adair County School System after 32 years and was currently employed by John Arnold Farms. He was a member and former Deacon and Board Member of Cane Valley Christian Church.

Survivors include:

His wife – Valeria Shepherd Bault of Cane Valley

One son – Daniel Bault of Cane Valley

One sister – Diana Chapman of Campbellsville

One brother – Neal Bault (Jennifer) of Knifley

Nieces and nephews – Bryan Chapman (Amy), Brad Chapman (Shemekia), Sarah Showalter (Brian), Bethany and Maelynn Bault

His father-in-law and mother-in-law – Milton and Geneva Shepherd of Columbia

Brother-in-law and sister-in-law – Joe and Peggy Shepherd of Columbia

A special brother – John Arnold (Lisa) and family of Columbia

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Martin and Bro. Gene Grasham officiating

Burial in Cane Valley Cemetery

Visitation after 6:00 P.M. Sunday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements