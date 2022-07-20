Adair County Community Voice

Monroe County man arrested on felony drug charges

Shawn Nuckols, 31, of Tompkinsville was arrested Saturday after failing a sobriety test following a traffic stop.

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Bull Run Road, just outside Columbia. Upon arrival, Sheriff Brockman and deputy Derek Padgett located a 2013 black Dodge Avenger, operated by Nuckols.

Nuckols appeared to be under the influence and was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under influence of drugs. He was also operating on a suspended driver’s license because of three prior DUI’s. Pills and methamphetamine were found in his belt line during a search.

He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance, third degree, pills unspecified; possession of prescription-controlled substance, not in original container; possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under influence of drugs, fourth offense; operating on DUI suspended license, and no insurance.

Deputy Padgett and Sheriff Brockman investigated the scene.

 