More than 3,400 citizens have voted early in Adair County

Election Day is Tuesday, but by the end of the day this past Monday, around 3,400 Adair County citizens had already voted in person at the courthouse annex.

The county clerk’s office was operating with full staff on Tuesday, with the return of several employees who had tested positive for COVID-19 and others who had been in quarantine.

“We are progressing right along, taking it a day at a time with the Lord’s help,” said County Clerk Lisa Greer.

Greer said between 300 and 400 people are voting a day at the annex basement and everything is running smoothly. The annex continues to be restricted, allowing access only to voters. An employee sits at a table near the annex entrance to help residents who may want to pay taxes or needs assistance from any of the county offices in the building. County employees continue to work and are available.

Greer said any voter who is placed in quarantine or self-isolation who has not yet voted should call the county clerk’s office to make arrangements to vote.

Voting continues at the annex on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

On Tuesday, Election Day, voting will take place at the annex and three other locations from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. (Normal precincts will not be open). Those locations are Trinity United Methodist Church, VFW Building, and the Jim Blair Center.

If you have requested an absentee ballot it may be mailed or it may be dropped off at the courthouse annex in a drop box in the vestibule. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 or returned to the drop box by 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Paying county taxes

There are two drop boxes inside the vestibule at the front entrance of the annex, one for tax collection. Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman said the box is checked several times throughout the day and no payments are left in the drop box overnight.

County Judge Executive Gale Cowan announced Tuesday that her office would be closed for two days after learning that someone who attended a meeting in her office Monday morning has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Everyone was following social distancing guidelines but Cowan said the office would close as a precaution. Phone calls to her office will be redirected to mobile phones.

County Office Contacts

Adair County Judge’s Office 270-384-4703

Adair County Clerk’s Office 270-384-2801

Adair County PVA Office 270-384-3673

Adair County Attorney Office 270-384-3216

Adair County Child Support 270-384-5932

Adair County Sheriff’s Office 270-384-2776