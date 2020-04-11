More Than Half of Nursing Home Residents Test Positive for COVID-19

LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASES LATEST NUMBERS

37 Nursing Home Residents Test Positive, 7 staff in Adair

Updated Saturday, April 11, 2020, 6:12 p.m.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

100 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district.

We now have 37 residents and 7 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Adair County. District Director Shawn Crabtree said Friday the nursing home had around 71 residents, which means more than half of them have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person:

• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

• Respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

• Droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled

into the lungs