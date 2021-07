Local emergency services are working a scene they described as two separate accidents involving a total of five vehicles on Hwy. 55 north of Columbia near New Life For the Nations Church, 5095 Campbellsville Rd.

Nobody involved required medical transportation by the ambulance service, but several said they would take personal vehicles to the hospital to be checked out.

As of 6:30 p.m. the highway was closed while vehicles were being removed.