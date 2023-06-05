Nancy Ann Karnes Mann, recently of Harrisonburg, Virginia, born on August 17, 1951, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, passed over the river from the loving arms of her family into those of her Lord on May 30, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Osby Sr. and Dorothy Price Karnes, her son, Christopher Michael, her brother, William (Billy) Holland Karnes and her sister, Rose Marie Karnes.

Nancy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She proudly served her beloved Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Nation as a member of USAF for four years. She lovingly served the various communities in which she lived as a LPN for some thirty years, lastly at Rockingham Family Physicians for seventeen years with her co-worker nursing staff under Doctors Haley and Leichty. She loved them all, but her patients the most.

She is survived by her husband John, daughter Heather, son-in-law Mannin, granddaughter Virginia, daughter Jamie, son-in-law Chester, granddaughter Piper, sisters Norman Jo Wiggington and Angelina Jean Wally and brother Osby (Buddy) Karnes, Jr.

A Military burial will be conducted at a later date in her hometown of Columbia, Kentucky, in Bearwallow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Nancy asked that donations in her name be sent to the March of Dimes.

This obituary information is a courtesy of Grissom-Martin Funeral Home.