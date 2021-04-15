National Healthcare Decision Day set for April 16

T.J. Regional Health along with other national, state and community organizations, are leading a massive effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision-making—an effort that has culminated in the formal designation of April 16 as National Healthcare Decision Day (NHDD).

As a participating organization, T.J. Regional Health is providing information and tools for the public to talk about their wishes with family, friends and healthcare providers, and execute written advance directives (healthcare power of attorney and living will) in accordance with Kentucky state laws. These resources are available at https://www.tjregionalhealth.org/patients-visitors/patient-information.

“In healthcare, there are situations when we can’t speak for ourselves,” stated Shelly Southworth, Palliative Care Team Coordinator with T.J. Regional Health. “This is a time to decide who you want to speak for you and what you want them to say when you can’t make decisions and speak for yourself. If you have a car wreck, if you have a stroke, if something happens and were suddenly incapacitated, do we want everything? Do we not?”

As a result of National Healthcare Decisions Day, many more people in our community can be expected to have thoughtful conversations about their healthcare decisions and complete reliable advance directives to make their wishes known.

For more information about National Healthcare Decision Day, please visit http://nhdd.org.