National Weather Service Reports Barn Fire in Adair County

This evening (12/18/2018) the US National Weather Service Louisville Kentucky notified the Adair County 911 Center of a hot spot showing on their satellite imagery.  The Knifley Fire Department responded to investigate and found a barn fire on Mt Tussle Road.

This new satellite has already proven itself “seeing” fires in Kentucky and could have saved Knifley from this isolated barn fire becoming a large wildland fire.

Thank You Ryan Sharp, and the whole Louisville NWS for keeping eyes on Kentucky!!!

Mike Keltner

Adair County Emergency Management Director

