Natural gas pipeline leak leads to evacuation of homes

UPDATE: ISSUE TURNED OUT TO BE A WATERLINE BREAK

The issue was determined to be a main water line leaking that crosses the gas pipeline, according to Adair County Emergency Management Director Mike Keltner. Residents that were evacuated have been given the all clear to return to their homes.

Keltner said they want to thank Enbridge for their quick response and thanks to the Adair County Fire Department, Adair Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Columbia Gas Department, Judge Gale Cowan, Adair County Water District and Adair 911 for assistance.

BLOW DOWN PLANNED

Keltner said there will be another venting “blow down” sound at in the area of Plum Point as they refill the line on Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon.

Enbridge, Inc., formerly Texas Eastern, asked local emergency personnel to help assist with an evacuation off Campbellsville Road near Colonel Drive around 6:10 p.m. Friday because of an apparent natural gas pipeline leak.

The company also began doing a “blow down” of the pipeline and a loud noise could be heard in a large portion of the county, including the Weed Sparksville Road and Plum Point areas. The company told emergency services that the noise was no cause for alarm.

All houses in the area had been contacted about evacuation by 8 p.m. Multiple agencies responded and assisted with evacuation of residents. Enbridge was on the scene coordinating efforts along with county officials.