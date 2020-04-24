Natural gas pipeline leak leads to evacuation of homes

UPDATE: ISSUE TURNED OUT TO BE A WATERLINE BREAK
Enbridge, Inc., formerly Texas Eastern, asked local emergency personnel to help assist with an evacuation off Campbellsville Road near Colonel Drive around 6:10 p.m. Friday because of an apparent natural gas pipeline leak.
The company also began doing a “blow down” of the pipeline and a loud noise could be heard in a large portion of the county, including the Weed Sparksville Road and Plum Point areas. The company told emergency services that the noise was no cause for alarm.
All houses in the area had been contacted about evacuation by 8 p.m. Multiple agencies responded and assisted with evacuation of residents. Enbridge was on the scene coordinating efforts along with county officials.