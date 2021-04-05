Nelly Nancy Burton

Nellie Nancy Burton, 80, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Baptist Health in Elizabethtown, KY. She was born in Adair County on April 26, 1940 to the late Charlie “Toad” and Clara Opal Burton Harmon.

Mrs. Burton was a member of the Calvary Temple Church where she was a youth Sunday School Teacher for many years. She was a former employee of Fruit of the Loom and Oshkosh and loved to quilt and spend time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years Otis Burton; four children Mary Betty Helm (Kenny), Morris Benny Burton and John JeffroBurton (Karen) all of Columbia, KY and Marilyn Bessie Judd (Tony) of Greensburg, KY; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one on the way; two brothers Salvester Harmon of Illinois and Earnest Harmon of Glasgow, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two children Mae Beverly Burton and Michael Bradley Burton and a granddaughter Tonia Rena Helm.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00-8:00pm and continue on Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Bro. Tony McWhorter and Bro Ralph Foster will be officiating.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.