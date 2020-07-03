New case of COVID-19 in Adair brings county total to 23 current cases

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported the following update in their July 2 public information brief:

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 27 deaths resulting in a 6.7% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 10 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 75 hospitalizations resulting in an 18.5% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 75.2% of ICU beds and 27% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 8 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include, Adair: 1; Green: 1; Pulaski: 1; Russell: 3; Taylor: 1; and, Wayne: 1. In all, we have released 72.1% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 405 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2657 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 86 active cases in our district across 8 of our 10 counties. Of those active cases, 20 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 18 today: Adair: 1; Casey: 6; Clinton: 1; Pulaski: 4; Russell: 3; Taylor: 1; and, Wayne: 2. The new cases include:

Adair: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 89-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Casey: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 81-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 72-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Casey: A 72-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 68-year-old female who has been released

Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 72-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Russell: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 69-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 40-year-old female who has been released

This was a difficult day. We experienced near-record numbers of new and active cases, plus our hospitalization utilization increased. Clearly, COVID-19 is actively spreading in our communities. At the state level, hospitalization data suggests both an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and Emergency Room visits. We remind everyone that our best chance for slowing the spread is for everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to avoid crowds, to social distance (stay 6-feet from others), to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or are coughing, to increase sanitation, and to avoid touching their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 405 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 16,105 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across All 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/02/20 (this includes 16,079 statewide plus 26 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.