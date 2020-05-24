New Death Reported in Adair County Saturday from COVID-19

While the commonwealth celebrated news that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the first day of the Memorial Day weekend, Adair County got word that there was a new death Saturday, an 85-year-old female who was a resident at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported the death, and local and state reports often vary depending on when the state gets official information.

The Summit Manor resident had been released from isolation and was considered negative of the coronavirus but later succumbed to lingering complications of the disease, the LCDHD reported.

Five more people were released from isolation district-wide, bringing the total of confirmed cases that have recovered to 84 percent. On Friday, the district’s report included one new confirmed case in Taylor County, a 59-year-old female, and one person released from isolation.

Fortunately, Adair County only has three current cases and all three people are self-isolated and not hospitalized. The county has suffered the greatest loss in the 10-county Lake Cumberland district, losing 19 lives, all directly or indirectly related to the nursing home. Four people have died in Russell County and two have died in Pulaski County.

According to the LCDHD, it is being reported from all around the district that there are many people out and about, a significant number of whom are not wearing masks. Don’t forget that you can have and be spreading COVID-19 without even knowing you’re sick. Avoiding crowds as much as possible is your best way to reduce your risk. Wash your hands with soap and water often and thoroughly; wear a mask when out in public; stay home if you have a fever or are coughing; increase sanitation, and avoid touching your face to further reduce your risk.

LCDHD UPDATE FOR SATURDAY, MAY, 23, 2020: