New lumber operation to start in Columbia

A new lumber company is set to start operation in Columbia.

H&H Lumber will be a concentration yard, which means that wood will be brought in and stacked outside for air drying, and then will be put into a kiln to be dried.

“We will also be planning wood for our customers, as well as other specialty jobs that may come along,” said Mike Pierce, administrative manager.

The company is looking to be up, running and turning out product within 30-45 days.

“We are initially planning to hire three to five full and part-time employees and as the business grows, also will our need for employees,” noted Pierce.

The business is owned by Randy Huff from Indiana, who worked originally as an ironworker for fifteen years. He then started a multi-state vending company and it became one of the largest vending companies in the state of Indiana.

Huff became involved in the lumber business in 2007 with a large wood chipping operation and then moved on to air and kiln drying of wood, initially on a custom basis.

“We are excited to be doing business in Columbia, “said Pierce. “It reminds us of our hometown of Sullivan, as the people we have met and done business with are very friendly and cooperative. Our hopes are to build a successful business here in Columbia, expand and hire more people, and add to the economy.”

“We are extremely pleased that H&H Lumber will be located in Columbia,” said Pamela Hoots, Mayor of Columbia. “We welcome them to our community.”

According to Bobby Morrison, chairman of the Columbia-Adair County Economic Development Authority, “This will assist our local logging and milling operations with a local market outlet for their products.”

H&H Lumber will be located on Industrial Park Road 200 in Columbia across from Circor.