Nick Luca Martines, age 59, passed away peacefully in his home in Columbia, Kentucky on July 28, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Nick was born April 26, 1961 at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan. Shortly after his birth, Nick was adopted by his loving parents John and Antonina (Miceli) Martines. Nick grew up in Madison Heights, Michigan where he spent the majority of his life, until moving to Columbia, Kentucky in 2017. Nick had many passions including scuba diving, collecting antiques, photography and traveling around the country in his Airstream trailer. Above all, Nick enjoyed spending time with his daughters and drinking a nice glass of bourbon. Nick was preceded in death by his parents John and Antonina Martines.

He is survived by his two loving daughters, Jenna and Kayla Martines, his son Nick Sox, his sisters Anna (Martines) Sagan (Kevin) and Kathy (Mayo) Kimmel and his brothers Kelly Mayo and John McClinton.

A private celebration of life will take place in Dearborn, Michigan to honor the life and love of Nick Luca Martines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to University of Michigan Hospital, The Children’s Center (Detroit, MI) or a charity of your choice.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements