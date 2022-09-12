Nina P. Day, 81, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset.

She was born December 19, 1940, in Adair County, to the late Golden and Flora Humphress Parker. She retired from the Meade County School System after 27 years and was a member of Columbia Christian Church.

Survivors include: husband – Robert C. “Bobby” Day of Columbia; son – Doug Meador of Grandview, Indiana; daughter – Anne Meador Combs of Somerset; sister – Arlene (Richard) Rogers of Louisville; step-son – Bill (Robbi) Day of Corrales, New Mexico; four grandchildren – Courtney (Clayton) Meador, Zebadiah (Alexis) Meador, Brittany Combs and Ezra Meador; great-grandchild – Noraleigh Potts; and several other relatives and friends

Memorial service was on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Hugh Withers officiating

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, KY 42503 and can be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements