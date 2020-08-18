Nine cases released, four new to report

Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 47 deaths resulting in a 3.2% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 20 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 149 hospitalizations resulting in a 10% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 65% of ICU beds and 28% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 41 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 9; Casey: 5; Clinton: 1; Green: 1; McCreary: 6; Pulaski: 6; Taylor: 6; and, Wayne: 7. In all, we have released 84.4% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 1,488 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in us reaching out to over 8,754 contacts (a rough average of 6 contacts per case).

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 185 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 45 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 31 today: Adair: 4; Casey: 4; Clinton: 2; Cumberland: 1; Green: 4; Pulaski: 5; Russell: 8; and, Taylor: 3. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.015. This means our total case count is projected to double every 47.6 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, missing info

Adair: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 62-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Russell: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 49-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

While we are glad to report no new deaths, our hospitalizations increased by 1 to 20. Also, while we released 10 more cases as recovered than we added new cases, we did add more new cases today (31) than we did for the last several days.

Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing your hand hygiene, increasing your general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of your face.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 1,488 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 39,744 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 08/17/20 (this includes 39,691 statewide plus 53 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/08/17/public-information-brief-8-17-20/