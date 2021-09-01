No. 1-ranked LWC football begins title defense Thursday at home

The No. 1-ranked Lindsey Wilson College football team is set to open the 2021-22 season Thursday with a matchup against Webber International (Fla.) at Blue Raider Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

Last season, the Blue Raiders won their first NAIA National Championship and finished the year with a flawless 11-0 record. The team accomplished a perfect 7-0 record in the Bluegrass Division and was crowned conference champions for the fourth time in program history.

Tomorrow marks the 12th season for head coach Chris Oliver leading the Blue Raiders. Oliver has accumulated a 93-33 (48-17 MSC) overall record during his tenure. Last season, Oliver was named AFCA-Regional Coach of the Year for the sixth time in his career, as well as claiming the AFCA-NAIA National Coach of the Year award.

A season ago, the Blue Raiders were one of the best in the NAIA. Through the 11 games played, the team averaged an impressive 46.3 points per game. Not only was this offensive display the best in the Bluegrass Division, but it also ranked second in the NAIA. The 509 total points scored by Lindsey Wilson was second-most in the NAIA.

The Lindsey Wilson offense will return two All Mid-South Conference selections from the previous season in quarterback Cameron Dukes and running back Jaylen Boyd. Dukes, who was named AFCA-NAIA Coaches’ All-America Second Team, threw for 2,555 yards and 33 touchdowns. Last season, Boyd became the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards, compiling 685 yards and eight touchdowns during the season to put him in the top spot with 2,441 career rushing yards. The Blue Raiders offense also welcomes back All Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division First Team selection Joshua Lewis who totaled 591 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season on defense, Lindsey Wilson allowed just 14.4 points per game which was the lowest mark in the Bluegrass Division and the sixth lowest in the NAIA.

The Blue Raiders return All Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division First Team selection Luke Bowman and Second Team selection Peyton Doles. Bowman recorded team-highs of 76 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Doles added 64 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and an interception.

Live video and live stats will be available. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.