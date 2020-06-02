No coronavirus case changes to report for Adair

Monday, June 1, 2020

We report 3 new cases today, a 50-year-old male in Pulaski who has been hospitalized; a 34-year-old female in Taylor on home isolation; and, a 51-year-old male in Casey on home isolation. There are no new deaths to report. We released 2 from isolation (recovered). We presently have 10 active cases in our district across 5 of our counties.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 229 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 10,051 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 118 Kentucky Counties as of 06/01/20 (this includes 10,046 statewide plus 5 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.

Again, at the state on a local level, cases appear to be trending back upward. Please use good judgment to protect yourself and those you love. Avoiding crowds as much as possible remains your best way to reduce your risk. Washing your hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, wearing a mask when out in public, staying home if you have a fever or are coughing, increasing sanitation, and avoiding touching your face further reduces your risk.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/06/01/public-information-brief-6-01-20/