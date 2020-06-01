No coronavirus changes to report for Adair over weekend

Sunday, May 31, 2020

We’re happy to report no new cases today; however, many labs are closed on Sundays, so we may not see their reports until Monday or Tuesday. We can also report no new deaths. There are no hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our district at present. We released two from isolation, leaving us with 9 current active cases.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 226 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 9,707 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 118 Kentucky counties as of 05/31/20 (this includes 9,704 statewide plus 3 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland county, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.

Remember, avoiding crowds as much as possible remains your best way to reduce your risk. Washing your hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, wearing a mask when out in public, staying home if you have a fever or are coughing, increasing sanitation, and avoiding touching your face further reduces your risk.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/05/31/public-information-brief-5-31-20/