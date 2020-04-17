No new cases on Thursday in the Lake Cumberland District

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

115 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in their 10-county district.

Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, it is believed COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with them.

“No new cases in the district today,” writes LCDHD in their Thursday, April 16 public information briefing. “Three cases from Pulaski came off isolation, so now 42% of our total cases have been released from isolation. Sadly, one death occurred in Russell County. We experienced six total deaths for the district so far. We are closely monitoring the situations at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Adair, and Fair Oaks Nursing Home in Russell. We want to express our gratitude to all local responders, agencies and long-term care facilities for your cooperation.”