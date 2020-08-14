LCDHD reports no new COVID-19 cases for Adair County on Thursday

Lake Cumberland District Health Department report for Thursday, Aug. 13

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Casey. We have experienced a total of 47 deaths resulting in a 3.3% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 17 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 138 hospitalizations resulting in a 9.7% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 63% of ICU beds and 23% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 25 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 2; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 3; Green: 1; Pulaski: 9; and, Russell: 9. In all, we have released 79.5% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 1,417 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 243 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 60 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 24 today: Casey: 4; Green: 2; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 11; Russell: 2; and, Taylor: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.019. This means our total case count is projected to double every 37.7 days. The new cases include:

Casey: A 21-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Casey: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, missing info

Green: A 93-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 79-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 47-year-old female who is released, 8/08/20

Pulaski: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 82-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 51-year-old male who is released, 7/23/20

Pulaski: A 35-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, missing info

Pulaski: A 76-year-old female who is self-isolated, missing info

Russell: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, missing info

Taylor: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, missing info

Taylor: A 10 months-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Today has been a real struggle. The death reported today was a 91-year-old female from Casey. Our current number of hospitalized increased by 4 to 17.

A lot of emotions are running high today as schools struggle with the decision to re-open to in-person instruction or not. There are strong emotions on both sides of issue. Both sides make valid points. Unfortunately, there is no good answer and each community will have to decide which “bitter pill to swallow”. We have little doubt, though, that COVID-19 will spread throughout the schools if face-to-face classes resume. We sincerely hope and pray we are wrong about that.

Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing your hand hygiene, increasing your general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of your face.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 1,417 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 37,766 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 08/13/20 (this includes 37,686 statewide plus 80 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.