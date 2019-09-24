Noel Harvey, 95, of Breeding, Kentucky, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 P.M. at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born August 31, 1924, in Adair County, to the late Hadis and Zada Murphy Harvey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian B. Fudge Harvey in 1967, his sister, Maxine Wheeler, one grandson, Brett Nathaniel Harvey, and two step-sons, Charles Reece and Timothy Reece.

Noel was a member of Harrods Fork Baptist Church and was attending Breeding United Methodist Church until his health failed. He owned and operated Noel Harvey Grocery in Breeding for many years and served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Survivors include:

His wife – Elizabeth (Bess) Harvey of Breeding

Two sons – Terry W. Harvey (Brenda) and Tony C. Harvey (Beverly) all of Breeding

One grandson – Brandon Harvey (Ashley) of Breeding

One great-grandson – Zachary Brett Harvey of Breeding & one expected great-grandson in January 2020

One niece – Ramona Barbee of Columbia

One step-granddaughter – Shannon Tipton (Ray) of Shepherdsville

Four step-great-grandchildren – Chase & Sadie Reece, Sophie & Tyler Tipton of Shepherdsville

Two step-daughters-in-law – Rhonda Reece of Shepherdsville and Brenda Reece of Jamestown

Special care-givers – Wanda Burris, Martha Lacy, Joe Wheeler, Cristy Kelsay

Several cousins and friends

Funeral service – Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jessie Hagan, Bro. Larry Lemmon and Bro. Larry Wisdom officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations of Gideon Bibles would be appreciated. These can be done at the funeral home.

Casket Bearers: Brandon Harvey, Micah Harvey, Chris Janes, Mark Fudge, Billy Sexton, Joe Wheeler

Honorary: Kerry Brown, Nelson Branham, Bernard Janes, Horace Lacy, Louis Sexton, Junior Price

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com