Noise from gas pipeline in Knifley prompts authorities to inform TC Energy representatives

FROM EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR MIKE KELTNER: On September 24, 2019, Sheriff Josh Brockman was notified of a noise coming from the Trans Canada Energy (Columbia Gulf) pipeline in the area of Knifley Road and Robinson Ridge Road. Notification was made to Emergency Management by Sheriff Brockman and the pipeline company emergency contact through Adair E911.

Since the initial notification Sheriff Brockman, County Judge Executive Cowan, and Emergency Management Director Keltner have met with Trans Canada Energy personnel on several occasions. County Officials have been in constant contact with Trans Canada Energy Government Relations and Community Affairs. We want to ensure accountability of Trans Canada Energy on behalf of our community and will work to keep communications open between agencies involved.

Trans Canada Energy has issued this statement to be shared to our community:

TC Energy representatives have been aware of the noise issue and are actively monitoring the situation. Engineering and operations teams have been working to determine the cause of the noise and will continue to keep community officials informed of their progress. Responsible and safe operations is the top priority for the company.