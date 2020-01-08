Nominations Now Open for Adair County’s second 20 Under 30 Class

The Adair County Community Voice is seeking nominations for the second “20 under 30” class.

The “20 under 30” class will recognize the success of local individuals under the age of 30 who live in or are from Adair County.

Nominations for individuals under the age of 30 years are being accepted for 10 different categories: agriculture, art and style, business/commerce, education, entertainment/music, healthcare/emergency services, multimedia, professional/services, public service and sports/athletics.

“We want to recognize a group of our citizens who are innovators but may fail to earn the spotlight they deserve,” said publisher Sharon Burton. “Nominees may be part of our business community, they may have an incredible talent they share with others, or they could give of themselves through volunteering or other ways of contributing to society. They can be business leaders or still in high school; if they deserve a nomination we encourage you to tell us about them.”

Nominations can come from anyone. Simply fill out the nomination form in this week’s edition of the Community Voice or follow the link https://communityvoice.typeform.com/to/h5oaxO

Two winners will be selected from each category and will be recognized during a formal dinner in March. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 7.