Nominations sought for ‘Voices of 2021’

Last year, the Community Voice departed from the annual review issue published the last week of December to instead highlight “the Voices of 2020.” We recognized some of the individuals and groups in our community who made a very difficult year a little better.

For 2021, we again want to recognize people in our community who have served us well during the past year. We want to hear from you, and we ask you to nominate the individuals or groups who have been there for you.

We want to put a focus on the voices who led our community, the people who have been a strong voice for others, and those who stood out for their leadership, endurance and compassion.

Whether they are medical profession- als, teachers, business leaders, volunteers, friends or family, help us recognize and celebrate “The Voices of 2021.”

Email your nomination to Voice- sof2021@adairvoice.com