Non-compliant businesses can be reported to LCDHD

LCDHD Public Information Brief 6/4/20

“We are happy to report no new deaths or hospitalizations. We released two from isolation, which translates now to 80% of our total cases having recovered. We do report three new cases today, all in Pulaski. The new cases include a 48-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, and a 54-year-old female, all on home isolation. Considering new cases and released cases, we now have twenty-three active cases across eight of our ten counties.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 246 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 10,717 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 119 Kentucky Counties as of 06/04/20 (this includes 10,705 statewide plus 12 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.

As a reminder from yesterday’s brief, from our COVID-19 page on our LCDHD website, we have added a way for the public to take and upload pictures of business non-compliance regarding employee social distancing or mask usage (employee, not public non-compliance). The scale of enforcement is very large, and this will help us with administering remote enforcement.

Active cases remain on the rise locally, and at the state, national and world levels. Please exercise good judgment to protect yourself and those you love. Avoiding crowds as much as possible remains your best way to reduce your risk. Washing your hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, wearing a mask when out in public, staying home if you have a fever or are coughing, increasing sanitation, and avoiding touching your face further reduces your risk.”