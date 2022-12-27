Noralee Harris, 80, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Fair Oaks Health & Rehabilitation in Jamestown.

She was born February 16, 1942, in London, Kentucky, to the late Ed and Jessie Warren Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Clark Harris on November 18, 2014 and two siblings, Eddie Johnson and Elizabeth Carnes. She was a member of Beulah Chapel Brethren in Christ Church.

Survivors include:

Two sons – John Harris and James and his wife Melissa Harris all of Columbia

Four grandchildren – Josh, Jacob, Haylee and Samantha Harris

One great-grandchild – River Lee Harris

One sister – Mary Allen of Mt. Vernon

One sister-in-law – Margaret Johnson of London

Several other relatives and friends

Ms. Harris chose Cremation and a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Clifton Bennett and Bro. Zach Wood officiating

The family will receive visitors after 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 31, 2022

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements