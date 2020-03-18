North Century Develops, Provides Free Hand Sanitizer

After several days of diligent work and temporary approval from both the FDA and our Board of Pharmacy, we have completed our first batch of compounded hand sanitizer. The preparation is made of USP-grade ingredients and to the exact specifications of the FDA’s required formulation.

As one may expect, these particular ingredients proved hard to find and did not come cheap, but providing this service and product to our community at no cost fits squarely into our mission. Yes, we are a retail business, but we do not exist solely to generate profit. Our hearts go out to those small businesses who are unable to keep their doors open during this trying time.

This product is not meant to replace the best practice of thorough hand-washing – we are merely filling a need. We are consistently working to obtain more pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and ask that you limit yourselves to one bottle per individual per two weeks.