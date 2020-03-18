North Century Develops, Provides Free Hand Sanitizer

After several days of diligent work and temporary approval from both the FDA and our Board of Pharmacy, we have completed our first batch of compounded hand sanitizer. The preparation is made of USP-grade ingredients and to the exact specifications of the FDA’s required formulation.
This product is not meant to replace the best practice of thorough hand-washing – we are merely filling a need. We are consistently working to obtain more pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and ask that you limit yourselves to one bottle per individual per two weeks.
If you know of an elderly, homebound, or otherwise vulnerable individual who is having difficulty locating hand sanitizer, let us know and we will deliver. Call 270.380.1230 or reach out at www.northcenturypharmacy.com.