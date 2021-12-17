Adair County Community Voice

Norton, Roberts facing drug charges

Pair of men were arrested on drug charges, outstanding warrants Thursday morning when Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Perkins and Kentucky State Trooper Matthew Brumley initiated a stop on Gentry Mill Road, 11 miles east of Columbia.

As a result of the roadside search, John Norton of Adair County and Jacob Roberts of Russell County were taken into custody around 12:30 a.m.

Norton was charged for outstanding warrants in Adair and Russell County, along with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; and drug paraphernalia.

Roberts was charged with outstanding warrants in Adair County along with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.