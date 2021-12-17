Norton, Roberts facing drug charges

Pair of men were arrested on drug charges, outstanding warrants Thursday morning when Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Perkins and Kentucky State Trooper Matthew Brumley initiated a stop on Gentry Mill Road, 11 miles east of Columbia.

As a result of the roadside search, John Norton of Adair County and Jacob Roberts of Russell County were taken into custody around 12:30 a.m.

Norton was charged for outstanding warrants in Adair and Russell County, along with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; and drug paraphernalia.

Roberts was charged with outstanding warrants in Adair County along with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.