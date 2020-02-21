Notary public changes

Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer announced some changes for notary publics that became effective Jan. 1

Greer says that one of the most important changes is that the notary identification number is now mandatory along with the notary’s expiration date.

The notary identification number issued by the Secretary of State will not change every four years as a notary renews their commission. The identification number will remain with an individual until they choose to terminate their notary commission.

There is also now an educational component to becoming a notary. This educational component would be administered by the SOS office and has yet to be defined.

Additionally, KRS 423.370 has eliminated the need for a notary to use a stamp when notarizing a document, but if they choose to have a stamp it must include the notary public’s name, title, jurisdiction, commission number and expiration date. It must also be capable of being copied together with the record to which it is affixed or attached or with which it is logically associated.

KRS 423.390 allows for a notary public to change their name within 10 days of making the name change. The notary must submit this information to the Secretary of State as required by their form and pay the required fee. The notary will then have to go to the county clerk’s office to complete the new oath and bond.

A person can now apply for a notary public directly with the Secretary of State using their online portal at the Secretary of State website at www.sos.ky.gov under the Notary Commissions tab. The Secretary of State is still refining the administrative regulations that govern notary public.

A personal bond is no longer an option and all notaries will need to provide a $1,000 insurance bond when they come to the county clerk’s office to take their oath of office. However, if you are currently a notary this insurance bond will not affect you until the time you have to renew your notary.

For any questions regarding this, reach out to Greer at the Adair County Clerk’s office at 270-384-2801.