Nov. 18 – 22 proclaimed as Adair County High School Band Week in Columbia

(From left) Baron Burton, Noah Flowers, Kara Turner, Sam Kemp, Tom Case, Dylan Mann, Tanner Stonecypher, Caroline Hardwick, Matthew Hancock and Michael Hancock.

The week of Nov. 18 through Nov. 22 has been proclaimed as Adair County High School Band Week in Columbia as the result of a proclamation issued by Columbia Mayor Pamela Hoots.

The Adair County High School Band was recently named the 2019 KMEA Class AAA State Champion. This was the band’s 24th state championship.

“We appreciate the commitment of these students, staff, and parents to our community,” said Hoots.