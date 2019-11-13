November proclaimed as National Home Care Month

(From left: Heather Loy, Mayor Pamela Hoots, Judge Executive Gale Cowan and Tricia Harper

The month of November has been declared as National Home Care Month in the City of Columbia and Adair County as the result of a proclamation issued by Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan and Mayor Pamela Hoots on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The proclamation is in conjunction with Amedisys Home Health Care, the National Association for Home Care and Hospice and other home care and hospice agencies throughout the United States.

Heather Loy and Tricia Harper of Amedysis Home Health Care celebrated with Cowan and Hoots at the proclamation signing on Tuesday.

The proclamation in part says, “encourage the support and participation of all citizens in learning more about the home care and hospice concepts of care for the elderly, disabled, and infirm.”