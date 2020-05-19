Nursing Home Resident Dies After Complications from COVID-19

Death Marks the 15th resident to Die at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor

A resident of Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor died today following complications from the coronavirus. The 83-year-old female had been released and considered free of the virus but later succumbed to lasting complications caused by COVID-19, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

There were no new cases reported in the 10-county area today. Four people were released from isolation, two from Russell County, one from Pulaski and one from Taylor.

Seventeen people from Adair County have died from the virus, 15 residents and two employees at Summit Manor. There have been a total of 94 cases reported in the county, with one active case being an individual in the community. Of the 94 cases, 67 have been identified as nursing home residents and 15 have been identified as nursing home staff. Several others have been identified as family or friends of employees, with only three cases in the county not in some way related to the nursing home.

Of the Adair County cases, 8 are considered active or current while 69 people have been released from isolation.

LCDHD MAY 19, 2020 UPDATE: