NWS warns of wintry mix heading to area

The National Weather Service announced that Southern Indiana and north central Kentucky will be the focus for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain today, and that threat will shift to central and southern Kentucky tonight through Thursday.

Significant ice accumulations are possible and may lead to disruptions in travel and power, especially across the southern half of Kentucky.

Also, very cold air is forecast in the region this weekend, with lows in the single digits to middle teens possible Sunday night/Monday morning.

There is also a small chance of a weak wintry system coming through on Saturday and another wintry system on Monday-Tuesday.

Confidence is low in the forecast for those two systems, but we wanted to let you know there’s a possibility of additional winter weather in the days following the current storm.