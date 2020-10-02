Oct. 1, 2020 statewide case information

As of 4 p.m. Oct. 1, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 69,728 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 910 of which were newly reported Thursday. One hundred forty-six of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 26 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was 3 months old.

“Our case numbers continue to be higher than any of us would like,” said Gov. Beshear. “I got a text from a friend that his father had died of COVID. Anybody who wants to suggest this isn’t real ought to talk to him.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported 17 new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 1,191 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Thursday include a 63-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 72-year-old woman from Calloway County; two women, ages 29 and 67, from Clark County; an 84-year-old woman and two men, ages 71 and 76, from Jefferson County; a 92-year-old woman from Lewis County; a 94-year-old woman and a 88-year-old man from Mercer County; three women, ages 82, 93 and 95 from Scott County; and two women, ages 84 and 90, and two men, ages 76 and 85, from Warren County.

“Nine hundred and ten cases is hard, but today we’re reporting 17 deaths. That’s pretty sad when 17 is just the fifth highest day,” said Gov. Beshear. “By the end of the week we will probably hit 1,200. When we have a lot of cases, sadly a lot of death follows. There are 17 families who have been struggling before today, but today, let’s light our homes up green for them.”

Gov. Beshear urged people to look over and take to heart updated guidance on 10 Steps to Fight COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 1,483,960 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.11%, and at least 11,970 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools also is being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.