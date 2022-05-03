Mr. Odell Corbin of Columbia, KY, son of the late Charlie and Louella Corbin, was born on November 5, 1931 in Columbia, KY. He departed this life on May 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family having attained the age of 90 years, 5 months and 27 days.

He had professed faith in Christ and was a member of Columbia First Church of the Nazarene where he served on the board as Sunday School superintendent, usher and many other roles.

Odell was retired from Jeffries Hardware. He also worked at E. J. Milby Builders Supply in Greensburg. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U. S. Army.

Odell loved taking care of his yard, tending to his flowers and spending time with his family and friends.

He united in marriage to Shirley Gowen Corbin on June 25, 1955 in Mansville, KY, who survives. In addition to his wife he is survived by two children Barry Corbin (Cheryl) and Debbie Willis (Mark) both of Columbia, KY; five grandchildren Brooke Walker (Cameron Garmon), Holly Loy (Kasey), Heather Ford (Rodney), Kayla Stockton (John) and Lindsay Dunbar (Seth); twelve great grandchildren, Jamison Ford, Alex Loy, Andrew Loy, Kailey Garmon, Kelsi Walker, Kenli Walker, Hayden Ford, Cole Stockton, Kharli Stockton, Cruz Stockton, Corbin Dunbar and Avery Ford; two sisters, Elizabeth Vanarsdale (JC) and Shirley Gilpin, both of Columbia, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Eurial and Harlan Corbin and three sisters Lydia Matney, Beatrice Coffey and Runa Willis.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and will continue on Friday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Rev. David Kemp will be officiating and pallbearers will be Cameron Garmon, Kasey Loy, Rodney Ford, John Stockton, Seth Dunbar, Jamison Ford, Alex Loy and Andrew Loy. Honorary pallbearers will be his great grandchildren.