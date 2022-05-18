Adair County Community Voice

News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Official ballot results for Adair County

The official ballot results are in for Adair County

Judge Executive
Larry Russell Bryant – 1,616
Gale Cowan – 1,484
David Herbst – 273

State Representative for 21st District
Amy Neighbors – 1,379
Joshua Ellis – 1,230
Daniel Glass – 218
Jimmy Carter – 191
Terry Dubree – 125

Magistrate District 1
Tony Denton – 360
Harold Burton – 202

Magistrate District 2
Daryl Flatt – 221
Sandra Antle – 81
Ronnie Bryant – 71

Magistrate District 3
Sammy Baker – 274
Brian Turner – 137

Magistrate District 6
Ronald Humphress – 287
Greg Caldwell – 234

Magistrate District 7
Terry Hadley – 296
Terry Farris – 292

Constable District 3
Ken Hill – 251
Robert Loy – 141

Constable District 5
Tim Bottoms – 290
Jeffrey Streeval – 128

Constable District 7
Joe Collins – 311
Charles Esch – 172

U.S. Senator
Rand Paul – 2,741
Arnold Blankenship – 129
Valerie Fredrick – 110
Paul Hamilton – 91
Terri Stainfield – 71
John Scheiss – 31

U.S. Senator (D)
Charles Booker – 221
Joshua Blanton – 69
John Merrill – 44
Ruth Gao – 30