Official ballot results for Adair County

The official ballot results are in for Adair County

Judge Executive

Larry Russell Bryant – 1,616

Gale Cowan – 1,484

David Herbst – 273

State Representative for 21st District

Amy Neighbors – 1,379

Joshua Ellis – 1,230

Daniel Glass – 218

Jimmy Carter – 191

Terry Dubree – 125

Magistrate District 1

Tony Denton – 360

Harold Burton – 202

Magistrate District 2

Daryl Flatt – 221

Sandra Antle – 81

Ronnie Bryant – 71

Magistrate District 3

Sammy Baker – 274

Brian Turner – 137

Magistrate District 6

Ronald Humphress – 287

Greg Caldwell – 234

Magistrate District 7

Terry Hadley – 296

Terry Farris – 292

Constable District 3

Ken Hill – 251

Robert Loy – 141

Constable District 5

Tim Bottoms – 290

Jeffrey Streeval – 128

Constable District 7

Joe Collins – 311

Charles Esch – 172

U.S. Senator

Rand Paul – 2,741

Arnold Blankenship – 129

Valerie Fredrick – 110

Paul Hamilton – 91

Terri Stainfield – 71

John Scheiss – 31

U.S. Senator (D)

Charles Booker – 221

Joshua Blanton – 69

John Merrill – 44

Ruth Gao – 30