Oliver resigns as football coach at LWC

Chris Oliver has resigned as Lindsey Wilson College football coach, LWC athletics director Willis Pooler announced today.

Oliver departs after 12 seasons and a 105-34 record. He helped lead the Blue Raiders to five divisional titles, seven playoff appearances, and the 2020 national championship after becoming Lindsey Wilson’s first head coach in 2010.

“Coach Oliver did a fantastic job during his tenure here,” Pooler said. “To build a football program from scratch and win a national championship in 11 short years is a remarkable accomplishment.

“Although the winning is great, I mostly appreciate the countless successes he had helping our student-athletes blossom into well-prepared and equipped adults,” Pooler added. “We will forever be grateful for his contribution to our athletics department and institution. He leaves us with the premier NAIA football program in the country and we are excited about the future.”

The Blue Raiders reached the NAIA Football Championship Series National Semifinals for a third straight year this season, finishing the season with a 12-1 record.