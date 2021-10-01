Olmstead woman arrested in Columbia

Lauren Howard of Olmstead, Ky., was arrested in Columbia Thursday on numerous charges after city police officers were called to the FiveStar on Hudson Street.

Upon arrival officers made contact with Howard and determined she was under the influence. K9 officer Cally was called and alerted on one of the bags in Howard’s possession. A search of the bag found drug paraphernalia,. Narcan and suspected methamphetamine.

Howard, 33, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Officer Trevor Foster was the arresting officer, and was assisted by officer Josh Durbin.