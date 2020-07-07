One Death in Casey; Three Adair Countians Test Positive for COVID-19 Tuesday

FROM THE LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Casey: . We have experienced a total of 28 deaths resulting in an 6% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 8 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 76 hospitalizations resulting in an 16.3% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 73% of ICU beds and 26% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 1 case today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: and, Wayne: 1. In all, we have released 67.2% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 466 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2758 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 125 active cases in our district across 8 of our 10 counties. Of those active cases, 22 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 13 today: Adair: 3; Casey: 2; Green: 1; Pulaski: 2; Russell: 3; and, Taylor: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.03. This means our total case count is projected to double every 23.44 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 45-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Green: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 83-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

It is always a difficult day when we experience a death. We remind everyone that our best chance for slowing the spread is for everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to avoid crowds, to social distance (stay 6-feet from others), to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or are coughing, to increase sanitation, and to avoid touching their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 466 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 17,561 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across All 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/07/20 (this includes 17,59 statewide plus 42 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.