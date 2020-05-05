One Death, No New Reported Coronavirus Cases in Lake Cumberland District Tuesday

There were no new cases of the coronavirus reported in the 10-county Lake Cumberland district Tuesday. However, one person in Russell County has now been ruled a COVID-19 related death.

Three more people have been releaased from isolation, brining the number of cases in recovery to 133 of the178, for a total of 75 percent.

Adair County has the highest number of cases in the district, with 81 cases and 13 deaths. Eleven of the deaths were people who were residents at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor and the other two were employees of the facility. Fourteen people are considered active cases with three hospitalized and 11 self-isolated. A total of 54 have been released from isolation.