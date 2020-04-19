One Death, Two New Coronavirus Cases in Adair Sunday

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced 130 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district.

There is one death reported today in Adair County, a resident of Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor, the Adair County Fiscal Court posted on Facebook.

Adair County reports two new cases, one is an employee of Summit Manor and the second is that person’s spouse.

We experienced six additional cases today. Sadly, we experienced another death in Adair County, a 92 year old female. This brings our total deaths to 8 for the district.

We experienced six additional cases today. Sadly, we experienced another death in Adair County, a 92 year old female. This brings our total deaths to 8 for the district.

Sunday, April 19, 2020