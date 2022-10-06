One dies in collision Wednesday

A Columbia woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Burkesville St. and Veterans Memorial Bypass.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to the call. According to witnesses, the accident occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia drove through the intersection on a red light. She was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger southbound on Burkesville St.

Dotson’s vehicle traveled into the path of a 2015 Chevy Silverado operated by Jordan York, 31, of Greensburg, who was traveling westbound on the bypass.

Dotson was airlifted from the scene to Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, where she was pronounced dead. A 15-year-old male passenger was taken by Adair EMS to T.J. Samson Hospital in Columbia where he was treated and released. According to reports, Dotson may have suffered a medical event while driving prior to the collision.

CPD officer Adam Cravens was assisted on the scene by officer Holly Necessary, Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman and deputy Brandon Hitch. Adair EMS, Kentucky State Police, and the Columbia Fire Department.