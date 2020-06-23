One new coronavirus case reported Monday in Adair

Monday, June 22, 2020

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 27 deaths resulting in an 8.4% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 3 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 65 hospitalizations resulting in an 20.3% hospitalization rate among known cases.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 5 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include, Casey: 1; Green: 1; Pulaski: 2; and, Russell: 1. In all, we have released 75.9% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 320 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 50 active cases in our district across 9 of our 10 counties. Of those, 8 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 7 today: Adair: 1; Casey: 1; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 1; Taylor: 2; and, Wayne: 1. The new cases include:

Adair: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 37-year-old female who has been released

McCreary: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

We are off to a fast start this week. The best advice we have for the public is to take individual precautions to protect yourselves and those you love. Those precautions include, we strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to avoid crowds, to social distance (stay 6-feet from others), to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or are coughing, to increase sanitation, and to avoid touching their faces.

We were asked to give an update on COVID-19 in area churches. Again, churches present a unique challenge since they encourage groups of people to stay inside a confined space for a significant period of time. So far we have experienced cases associated with seven area churches. These have resulted in thirty-seven positive cases, six-hundred and twenty-seven close contacts, two hospitalizations, and one death.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 320 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 13,854 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 119 Kentucky Counties as of 06/22/20 (this includes 13,839 statewide plus 15 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.

