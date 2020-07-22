One new COVID-19 case in Adair County on Tuesday

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 35 deaths resulting in a 4.4% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 14 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 97 hospitalizations resulting in a 12.1% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 69% of ICU beds and 21% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 22 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 3; Casey: 6; Cumberland: 1; Green: 2; Pulaski: 8; and, Russell: 2. In all, we have released 67.4% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 803 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2780 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 227 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 42 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 21 today: Adair: 1; Casey: 5; Clinton: 1; Green: 1; Pulaski: 10; and, Taylor: 3. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.03. This means our total case count is projected to double every 23.44 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 81-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 78-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, missing info

Pulaski: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 90-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

We added cases number in the 20s again today, plus our hospitalizations are back up to 14. Please, don’t become complacent with wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, increased sanitation, and with the avoidance of touching your face.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 803 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 24,149 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/21/20 (this includes 24,060 statewide plus 89 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.