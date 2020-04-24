One New Death, 11 Cases of Coronavirus in Adair Friday

UPDATE:

Of the 11 new cases Friday, nine are residents and 2 are employees of Summit Manor Nursing Home. The report of one more death is also a resident of the nursing home. Of the 76 cases in Adair, 62 are nursing home residents, 11 are nursing home employees and one is an employee’s spouse. Only two cases are unrelated to the nursing home. Of the seven deaths, six were nursing home residents and one was an employee.

Posted April 24, 2020

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reports 11 new cases and one death in Adair County attributed to the coronavirus. That brings the total of cases to 76 in the county. The Adair County Fiscal Court has not yet posted how many of the new cases are related to Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor. We will update this article when the information is made available.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced 164 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who

may have come in contact with them.

The LCDHD area experienced 16 new cases today: 11 in Adair County, 3 in Pulaski County, and 2 in Taylor County. They also experienced a death in Adair County.