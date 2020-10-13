Online Community Baby Shower is Oct. 20

The KY Moms program is offering a virtual Community Baby Shower for expectant Adair County moms. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 20th, 4:00 – 5:30 Central Time. Participants will join an online meeting to learn about available resources for pregnant women and mothers with new babies. Each attendee will receive a $20 gift card and other nice gifts. Any expectant Adair County mother and mother with a baby less than 3 months old is eligible to participate. Please call KY Moms at 1-606-679-9425 to register to attend and receive the link to the meeting. This event is co-sponsored by Adair County FRYSC’s, KY-ASAP, Adair County Health Dept./HANDS.